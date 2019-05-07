Bills add to scouting department

Getty Images

Because it’s that time of year, the Bills are shuffling their personnel department.

And naturally, one of the moves includes a former Panthers staffer.

The team announced that senior college scout Dennis Hickey had been named senior national scout, and the hirings of A.J. Highsmith and Mike Szabo as area scouts.

Hickey, the former Dolphins General Manager, has been with the Bills the last three seasons. Highsmith (the son of Browns vice president of football operations Alonzo Highsmith) spent the last five years with the 49ers, and Szabo spent the last 17 years with the Panthers (where G.M. Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott continue to look for old friends).

Szabo’s father Steve Szabo was an assistant with the Bills under Mike Mularkey (2004-05).