Buccaneers: Evaluation of Jason Pierre-Paul is “ongoing”

Getty Images

Most reports regarding NFL matters are followed later that day (and sometimes in minutes) with an official announcement. As to the report that Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has a neck injury that may end his 2019 season, the team isn’t ready to make it official.

“As we stated last week following the news of Jason’s auto accident, our immediate concern was for both Jason and his passenger,” Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht said in a statement. “While Jason was treated and released in south Florida the same day of the accident, we wanted to ensure that our medical team had an opportunity to perform a thorough evaluation here in Tampa, and that process is currently ongoing.”

ESPN, which already has been sued once by Pierre-Paul for disclosing medical information about the aftermath of his fireworks accident, reported that Pierre-Paul has a neck injury that may require surgery. Although a certain degree of privacy necessarily is waived by professional athletes regarding injuries suffering during practice or games, it could be argued that information about an injury completely unrelated to football entails the same kind of privacy concerns that fueled the prior lawsuit, which was settled confidentially.