Getty Images

The Buccaneers needed to make room for the arrival of running back Kerwynn Williams. They did that by waiving receiver Sergio Bailey II, the team announced Tuesday.

Bailey spent the 2018 offseason with Tampa Bay. He injured his ankle in the preseason and spent the regular season on injured reserve.

Bailey, 25, signed with the Bucs as an undrdafted free agent in 2018.

He played two seasons at Eastern Michigan, making 114 catches for 1,746 yards and 16 touchdowns