Chiefs sign tryout players Herb Miller, Andrew Soroh

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed two players who tried out at their rookie minicamp.

Florida Atlantic defensive backs Herb Miller III and Andrew Soroh (pictured) announced on social media that Kansas City has awarded them a contract. The Chiefs also added running back Marcus Marshall after a tryout at the rookie minicamp.

Miller played 49 games in four seasons with Florida Atlantic, making 102 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Soroh played 37 games in his four seasons at the school, making 145 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three pass breakups.