Chiefs waive four, sign four

The Chiefs announced four signings and the four corresponding departures Tuesday.

The signings of three players who won jobs at the rookie minicamp — running back Marcus Marshall, defensive back Herb Miller and defensive back Andrew Soroh — already were reported. Add receiver Rashard Davis to the list.

Davis, 24, has never played in a regular-season game, but he has spent time with the Eagles and Raiders in the past year.

Oakland cut him April 30.

The Chiefs waived Andre Lindsey, Dakari Moore, Leon McQuay and Jamire Jordan.