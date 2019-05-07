Eagles liking the more “mature” DeSean Jackson

Getty Images

The Eagles may have been fed up with DeSean Jackson when they released him in 2013.

They clearly see a different player now.

During an appearance on WIP Tuesday, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said he has been impressed with Jackson’s approach since returning this offseason.

“The thing about DeSean is that, all of us need time sometimes to mature,” Roseman said. “He’s got a family, he’s got two kids, and he’s been here every day in the offseason program.”

The 32-year-old Jackson can also provide a vertical element to the passing game, as he averaged 18.9 yards per reception last year for the Buccaneers. And with time and perspective, he may fit in better into their system this time.