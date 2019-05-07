Eagles waive Mercy Maston

Getty Images

The Eagles announced they have waived defensive back Mercy Maston.

Maston, 26, has never played a regular-season NFL game, but he is a veteran of the Canadian Football League.

He played two seasons for the Edmonton Eskimos, playing 19 games and making 57 tackles. Last season, Maston made 30 tackles, eight special teams tackles and two interceptions.

Matson signed a futures contract with the Eagles in January.

He began his college football career at Bakersfield College before transferring to Boise State.