Emmanuel Sanders not going to “rush” his return

Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders isn’t putting a date on his return and sees no reason to rush back. Getting the receiver back on the field by the end of training camp, though, seems a reasonable goal.

“We’ll see,” Sanders said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “You know how the trainers are. We’re not going to put a date on anything. We’re going to take it one day at a time and hopefully I’m back out there by the end. But if I’m not, I’m not going to rush it. I’m not going to take my time and make sure I’m 100 percent by the time I get back on the field.”

Sanders, 32, tore his Achilles’ tendon in a Dec. 5 practice.

He said he is “feeling good” and running full speed again. Sanders took another step Tuesday when he began lateral movement.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re ahead of schedule; I wouldn’t say that we’re behind schedule,” Sanders said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

So, to sum it up, Sanders is making progress, taking it day by day, with no firm date for his return.