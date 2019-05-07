Eric Ebron sets sights on tight end TD record

Getty Images

Eric Ebron had a strong first season with the Colts and the tight end has set his sights even higher for 2019.

Ebron caught 13 touchdowns during the 2018 season, which topped the 11 touchdowns he caught over his first four seasons and left him four shy of Rob Gronkowski’s record for receiving touchdowns in a season. Ebron said Tuesday that he’s set Gronkowski’s mark as his goal for the coming season.

“I believe Gronk still holds the record for most touchdowns, which is 17,” Ebron said, via the Anderson Herald-Bulletin. “So if I want to do anything that’s gonna be real spectacular or anything that’s gonna be really good, I gotta go get 17. And if I go get 17, what do I do? I help my team win games. I did that, proved that and I feel like if I’m at my best, I feel like this team will be at their best.”

Ebron said he believes the Colts defense will be a dangerous one and that’s been a familiar refrain throughout the offseason in Indianapolis. Andrew Luck‘s ability to find Ebron in the end zone is a big part of those predictions and they stand a pretty good chance of coming true even if Ebron falls short of the record.