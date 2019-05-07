Howie Roseman: Eagles “wouldn’t hesitate” to extend Carson Wentz now

Getty Images

The Eagles exercised their fifth-year option on quarterback Carson Wentz‘s contract last week in a move that was expected despite the fact that the deal is guaranteed in case of injury.

Given Wentz’s back-to-back season-ending injuries, that’s not a minor consideration and his durability is something that’s also come up in discussions about signing Wentz to a long-term deal. Some, like former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, have suggested that the Eagles take their time before committing to Wentz.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman hasn’t shown much trepidation about the prospect in the past and his tune remained the same during a Tuesday appearance on WIP. Roseman said the team has “so much faith” in Wentz and “wouldn’t hesitate” to do the right deal with the quarterback right now.

“This guy is going to be a great player for the Philadelphia Eagles for a long time,” Roseman said.

The devil is, as always, in the details. The right deal for the Eagles might not be the right one for Wentz, although having the 2020 option in place leaves time to sort those things out.