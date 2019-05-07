Jake Fisher ready to make switch from tackle to tight end

Getty Images

The Bills signed and drafted a lot of offensive linemen this offseason.

Former Bengals tackle Jake Fisher wasn’t one of them.

The former second-round pick is making the transition to tight end this year, and is excited about the chance to jump-start his career.

“I think it comes down to being happy every day, what you’re passionate about,” Fisher told the team’s website, via the Buffalo News. “If you’re not doing that, change it up. For me, I’m passionate about tight end. I’m passionate about blocking, contributing any way I can for the team. . . . It’s about setting your mind on something and betting on yourself.”

After four years as a backup with the Bengals, Fisher could have signed on as a backup elsewhere. But he decided to go back to his roots, when he started as a tight end in high school before becoming a lineman at Oregon.

The biggest change is a physical one for Fisher, who played at over 300 pounds in recent years, and is now down to 268.

“For someone that’s not naturally 320 to 340 playing offensive tackle, it took a lot of work to get to 315,” he said. “So a lot of that excess weight just was breaking down my body later in the season, not allowing me to be the best form of me. . . .

“I would say that’s my natural weight. I think I want to be in the low 260s, see how I feel, see how I can block, and go from there.”

He’s going to have to prove he can catch a pass occasionally, or else he’ll serve as a clear signal to defenses to what the Bills intend to do when he’s on the field, but Fisher seems motivated to make the switch work.