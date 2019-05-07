Jerry Jones “satisfied” with Jason Garrett’s contract status

Getty Images

Jerry Jones’ feelings about Jason Garrett’s contract haven’t changed: The Cowboys owner is willing to let Garrett play out his deal before discussing a new one.

“I’m satisfied with where we are with his contract right now,” Jones said Monday on the Rich Eisen Show. “It is to be negotiated at some point in the future. We all know that we need to get out here and win ball games.”

Garrett’s contract status puts him at or near the top of coaches on the hot seat to start the season, but this is nothing new for Garrett.

Garrett, 53, became the Cowboys head coach in the middle of the 2010 season when he replaced Wade Phillips. He went into 2014 as a lame duck and earned a five-year, $30 million extension after the Cowboys went 12-4 and won the division.

Garrett has said every coach and every player faces pressure every day of every year.

Since he hasn’t taken the Cowboys beyond the divisional round, though, Garrett may need to take the team to the NFC Championship Game to earn a long-term extension. The Cowboys, on paper, have a roster to contend in the NFC.

They are one of only three teams in the NFC not to have played in an NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl title.