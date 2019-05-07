Kyle Lauletta looks like a long shot to remain with Giants

Getty Images

When the Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall, they hoped he’d be the long-term replacement for Eli Manning. In the short term, he may be the replacement for Kyle Lauletta.

Although the Giants took Lauletta in the fourth round of last year’s draft, they may be ready to move on from him. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News writes that Lauletta’s roster spot is not secure for the next four months.

Lauletta got on the field enough last year to attempt five passes, completing zero of them and throwing an interception. After Lauletta’s poor outing in the regular season, coach Pat Shurmur made a sarcastic comment to members of the media who had been wondering if Lauletta could be the heir apparent to Manning.

“I’ve fielded enough questions regarding Kyle Lauletta that those of you that were interested in seeing him, hopefully you got a chance to see what you were looking for,” Shurmur said.

Manning and Jones have two roster spots locked up, and if the Giants keep more than two quarterbacks, the third is more likely to be Alex Tanney, who has a bit more experience, or Eric Dungey, who is a good enough athlete to get some snaps as a running back or receiver. Lauletta probably needs a great camp to have a roster spot when the regular season starts.