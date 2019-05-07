Marquette King visiting Texans

Getty Images

Punter Marquette King’s search for a 2019 job has taken him to Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that King is visiting with the Texans. There was word of interest in King’s services from the Dolphins and Bills earlier in the offseason, although a report denying the Bills were interested came in short order.

King spent five years as the Raiders punter before being released last March. He signed with the Broncos, but landed on injured reserve in October. He was released a couple of days after being placed on the list.

King has a career average of 46.7 yards per punt.

Trevor Daniel handled the punting duties in Houston last season and averaged 43.7 yards per kick. He is the only punter on the Texans roster.