NFL opens training academy in London

As the NFL marches forward with its efforts to increase the popularity of American football in England, it has committed to opening a training academy in London for teenagers who want to learn the sport.

The NFL Academy will open in September and offer students age 16 to 18 a chance to learn football from full-time coaches. Nike has signed on to sponsor the academy, which will be headquartered at Barnet and Southgate College in North London. The NFL is hoping to identify players good enough to earn college scholarships in the United States and eventually play professionally.

“The Academy is a first-of-its kind initiative that will deliver against three key elements: education, character development and football,” NFL UK Managing Director Alistair Kirkwood said in a statement. “The inspiration for the idea was our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur. As well as playing games at the new stadium, we had a desire to create something meaningful for the community on a year-round basis.”

NFL players who have committed to helping out at the NFL Academy include the London-born Osi Umenyiora, the British Jay Ajayi, London-raised Efe Obada and American stars including Odell Beckham, Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jerry Rice.