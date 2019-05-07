OBJ comments may not please his coach

Posted by Mike Florio on May 7, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
AP

At a time when Browns coach Freddie Kitchens hopes to reel in expectations that will find him squarely at fault if they aren’t met, one of his highest-profile players has pushed the bar even higher.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” Odell Beckham Jr. told GQ, “turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots.”

Here’s the thing about the Patriots. The Patriots never said that they intended to be the Patriots. They never vowed to achieve a goal, about anything — at any time.

And by “they,” I mean “they” in the broadest possible sense. I mean everyone in the organization. In the past 19 years, through six Super Bowl wins and nine Super Bowl appearances and eight straight AFC title games and counting, no member of the franchise has ever called a shot, set a bar, registered an expectation. They forget about the past, and the only future they think about is the next opportunity to get better at what they do, and during football season they think only about the next game.

Really, has any team that bought into its preseason hype ever delivered a Lombardi Trophy? Carrying around the weight of those expectations put a ton of pressure on teams early in the year, when the consequences of each loss become magnified. Indeed, 2-4-1 for the Browns in 2018 was regarded as a pleasant surprise; in 2019, it would be cause for panic, because of expectations that players like Beckham aren’t just embracing but creating.

So what should someone like Beckham, whose fame will necessarily amplify his words, say? He should say the kinds of things his coach and G.M. are saying, that the Browns haven’t done anything yet, that they need to focus on the present, that they need to earn whatever they may achieve, that they’re not in the prediction business.

That’s what Patriots players do, because they know that if they don’t they’ll have to answer to the man who has programmed those answers into their brains.

For more, a video clip from PFT Live (with Simms and me discussing the issue) is attached to this item. An audio clip from the radio-only hour of PFT Live (with just me babbling about the topic) appears below.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “OBJ comments may not please his coach

  2. Everyone thinks the Browns are the new team to beat.
    Landry, Mayfield, and OBJ will divide and create turmoil within this locker room on a weekly basis.
    Three cancerous personalities. Freddie will not be able to handle things. I love it

  3. Nice to hear him saying stupid things when he’s NOT on your team. SO far my assessment of this trade has been true. as a Giants fan, I am able to enjoy him much more from a distance. Still love the player, just not his personality.

  4. kurdishpats1 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:35 am
    He should be ashamed of the way he was dressed last night. Clown.
    ———–
    Actually, looks like he took one out of Belichick’s closet.

  7. Does anyone else think they have too many volatile personalities there to succeed ?
    Between Him and his LSU Wing Man and the QB…

  8. Question is what does OBJ value most?

    He probably wants a ring, I don’t doubt that.
    But watch what he does and remember what he’s done.

    He wants the limelight and likes stirring things up.

    So again, what does OBJ value most?

  9. OBJ is a totally fraud. Just cause he makes flashy catches doesn’t mean he is best the WR in the League.

    Not once in his career has he been named to First Team All-Pro

  10. There is nothing wrong with ambition and players get every single thing they say quoted.
    If he says nothing, he’s “disinterested,” “pouting,” “not happy,” “wants out,” “vanilla.”

    If he says he wants to win….. well, you can see some of the results.

    Better to say nothing and keep in mind that the dirtiest hands are always the first to point fingers.

  11. Not often that I say this Florio, but I agree with you 100%. I’m a Browns fan through and through, and I just wish the guys would work toward improving. The team needs to let other people talk about expectations while every person in that building works to improve.

    And yes, that is exactly what the Patriots seem to do so well. They just improve. Win a game – no big deal, lose a game – no big deal. Why?? Because the only goal is to continually improve and work toward championships.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!