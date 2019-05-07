Odell Beckham: I plan to turn the Browns into the new Patriots

Getty Images

Odell Beckham is optimistic about his future in Cleveland.

Beckham told GQ that he believes he can win multiple Super Bowls, and that the Browns can succeed the Patriots as the best team in the NFL.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” he said, “turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots.”

Beckham is particularly excited about playing with Baker Mayfield, whom Beckham sees as perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL, after just one season.

“I would say he’s next, but I feel like he’s now,” Beckham says. “He’s Brett Favre—he’s going to be a Hall of Famer.”

The Browns have undergone a remarkable transformation from the laughingstocks of the NFL to a team people legitimately think could win a Super Bowl. They may not be the “new Patriots” just yet, but no one should laugh when Beckham suggests it.