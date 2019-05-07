Panthers went with AAF veterans instead of so many rookies

Getty Images

The Panthers opted for an older grade of rookie this year, which is necessitating some changes.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told the team’s official website (EXCLUSIVE) that with a different demographic, they’re doing their rookie minicamp differently.

They only signed four undrafted rookies this year, partly because they signed eight players from the defunct AAF. They’re also bringing in fewer tryout players this year. They’ve had as many as 37 in the past, but that number will be closer to a dozen this week.

“We signed so many of the AAF guys, so we don’t have as many undrafted rookies like we’ve had in the past,” Rivera said. “Instead of trying to inundate [the rookies] with the physical part, we’re going to focus on the X’s and O’s and the learning process with how we do things.”

The Panthers have some rookies who could play significant roles this year (pass-rusher Brian Burns, left tackle Greg Little, and backup quarterback Will Grier), so a more focused approach could help them get meaningful work instead of evaluating a bunch of guys who are competing for the 85th through 90th spots on a roster that will be 53 at the start of the regular season.