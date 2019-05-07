Philip Rivers: Our first goal is always winning the division

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said on Monday that he doesn’t feel like he’s in a rush to get a new contract done and he also said he’s not in a great rush to start thinking about winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami next February.

That’s obviously the ultimate goal for a team that went 12-4 last year, but Rivers said that the team needs to work “one day at a time” and one goal at a time as they work their way through 2019. The Chargers’ 12-4 record didn’t get them any home playoff games because the Chiefs won the division and Rivers said that taking the AFC West comes before any other tea goals this season.

“What we’ve talked about forever since I’ve been here is how important winning the division is,” Rivers said. “That’s always going to be our first goal is finding a way to win the division, which we didn’t do. We had opportunities to do [it]. You look through those games we let get away those end up making it tougher on the path.”

The Chargers haven’t won the division since a streak of four straight titles came to an end after the 2009 season and they failed to make the playoffs three times with a winning record over the last decade. That further illustrates the importance of getting the job done in the regular season before moving on to the next task.