Raiders adding Dwayne Joseph, Jim Abrams as directors of scouting

Getty Images

The Raiders cleared out the unwanted members of the personnel department and are in the process of rebuilding the front office as they see fit.

The team is hiring Dwayne Joseph away from the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as their Director of Pro Scouting after four years in a similar role in Philadelphia. The Raiders are also hiring Dallas Cowboys scout Jim Abrams to serve as their Director of College Scouting.

The moves were reported by Neil Stratton of InsideTheLeague.com and Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio.

The Raiders parted ways with Director of Player Personnel Joey Clinkscales and Director of Pro Scouting Dane Vandernat following the conclusion of the regular season. Three scouts were then let go following the conclusion of the NFL Draft last week.

Joseph had been with the Eagles since 2015 as pro scouting director. From 2013-14, Joseph served as the associate director of pro personnel for the Chicago Bears after originally joining the club as its assistant director of pro scouting in 2012. He began his scouting career with the Miami Dolphins in 2004 where he serve as a pro scout and assistant director of pro personnel.

Abrams has been the west coast scout for the Cowboys since 2012. Before coming to Dallas, he was a scout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for seven seasons and overlapped with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden for four of those years. He spent 13 years with the San Francisco 49ers in various scouting roles before joining the Buccaneers in 2005.