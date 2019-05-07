Raiders sign Jalin Marshall

Getty Images

The Raiders have signed the player who scored the first touchdown in Alliance of American Football history.

The agent for wide receiver Jalin Marshall announced on Twitter that his client has agreed to a deal with Oakland. Marshall last appeared on an NFL roster last offseason before he was cut by the Jets and he landed with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF for their brief existence.

Marshall was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2016 and appeared in 10 games with the Jets during his rookie season. He caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns and saw work as a returner, but was suspended four games for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy in 2017 and spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

Marshall had 26 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns with Orlando. His arrival gives the Raiders 11 wide receivers on their 90-man roster.