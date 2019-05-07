Rashaan Melvin thinks Lions a better fit for him than Raiders

Getty Images

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin‘s stint with the Raiders last year went so well that he wrote a social media post saying that he felt he “cheated the fans and organization” with his play in Oakland.

Melvin wrote that he “wasn’t able to be myself and play the style of play that I know I was capable of playing,” but he does not expect that to be a problem this year. Melvin signed with the Lions as a free agent and believes that the more man-oriented scheme in Detroit will lead to better results.

“All coaches have different techniques and different schemes,” Melvin said, via the Detroit News. “Unfortunately, [Oakland] wanted me to do something I wasn’t as comfortable with. I’m here now and it fits me the way I feel I should be playing.”

Darius Slay is locked into one outside corner spot and Melvin’s fellow free agent acquisition Justin Coleman is slated for slot duties. That leaves Melvin to compete with Teez Tabor, Marcus Cooper and fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye for playing time across from Slay.