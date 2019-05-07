Report: Jason Pierre-Paul may miss season with neck injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers said defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was released from a hospital after a car accident last week and would undergo further evaluation without offering any information about the nature of his injuries.

A report about that injury on Tuesday casts doubt on Pierre-Paul’s chances of playing this season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Pierre-Paul suffered a neck injury in the single car accident and is now seeing specialists to determine whether or not the fracture will keep him from getting on the field. Schefter adds that the belief is that Pierre-Paul will likely need surgery.

It’s not the first time that Schefter has shared medical news about Pierre-Paul. After Pierre-Paul injured his hand in a 2015 fireworks accident, Schefter shared a picture of his medical record. That led Pierre-Paul to sue Schefter and ESPN in a case that was settled in 2017.

No such records were shared in Tuesday’s report, which doesn’t make the news any better for Pierre-Paul or the Buccaneers as they deal with the possibility that the pass rusher won’t be in the lineup this year.