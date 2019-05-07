Report: More progress on contract with Dak Prescott than Amari Cooper

Getty Images

The Cowboys are trying to sign quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper to contract extensions and word is that things are moving more smoothly on one front than the other.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys have made more progress in their talks with Prescott than they have with Cooper at this point in the process. Hill notes that a deal with Prescott would make the quarterback the highest-paid player in team history and team owner Jerry Jones reiterated the team’s comfort with that during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Monday.

Jones said the team is sold on Prescott and that the quarterback’s style of play “emboldens me to make a deal with him that puts him here for the long term.”

Hill pegs the floor on a Cooper deal at $16 million a year and reports the receiver’s demands to this point have been “shockingly high.” Should that remain the case, the franchise tag could come into play after the 2019 season and using it would be a far easier choice if they are able to wrap up a deal with Prescott.