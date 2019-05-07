Report: Patriots plan to sign Jared Veldheer

Getty Images

The Patriots are reportedly set to make a veteran addition to their offensive line.

NFL Media reports that the team plans to sign tackle Jared Veldheer later this week. Veldheer visited with the team last week.

Veldheer spent the 2018 season with the Broncos and made 12 starts at right tackle. He was a starter with the Raiders and Cardinals before heading to Denver and has made 113 total starts while playing on both sides of the line over the course of his NFL career.

The Patriots have Marcus Cannon back at right tackle and have designs on playing 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. Wynn is returning from a torn Achilles, though, and 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste is recovering from quad surgery so it’s not hard to see the interest in an experienced option at the position.

Waiting to sign Veldheer until after Tuesday would mean he does not factor into the compensatory draft pick process.