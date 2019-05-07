Report: Ronde Barber to be named to Buccaneers Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided on the next inductee into their Ring of Honor.

According to Jenna Laine is ESPN.com, the Buccaneers are set to name former cornerback Ronde Barber as the 13th member of the Ring of Honor.

Barber spent 16 seasons in the NFL, all with Tampa Bay, after being selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 1997 Draft out of the University of Virginia. Barber was named to the Pro Bowl five times, was a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second-team All-Pro. He was a member of the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s and was a member of the Buccaneers team that defeated the Oakland Raiders to win Super Bowl XXXVII.

Barber didn’t miss a game over the final 15 years of his career.

The Buccaneers have named at least one person to the Ring of Honor in each of the last 10 years. Owner Malcolm Glazer, head coaches John McKay, Jon Gruden and Tony Dungy, defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, tight end Jimmie Giles, tackle Paul Gruber, defensive tackle Warren Sapp, linebacker Derrick Brooks, fullback Mike Alstott, quarterback Doug Williams and safety John Lynch make up the entirety of the Bucs Ring of Honor.