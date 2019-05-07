Report: Winston Moss to coach XFL team in Los Angeles

Getty Images

Winston Moss had an unceremonious exit from his last coaching job, getting fired as associate head coach of the Packers during the season and then taking some shots at Aaron Rodgers on his way out the door. Maybe the XFL likes having coaches that brash.

Moss has been hired as the head coach of the XFL’s Los Angeles franchise, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 53-year-old Moss is a Miami native who played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, and most of his coaching experience was in Green Bay. But he does have a connection to Los Angeles, having played for the Raiders from 1991 to 1994, when they were in Los Angeles.

Moss’s only head coaching experience was at the 2016 Pro Bowl, when he coached the team that was originally supposed to be coached by Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who pulled out with an illness.