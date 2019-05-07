Rex Burkhead trying new things this offseason in hopes of staying healthy

Getty Images

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead showed his value to the Patriots in the postseason last year by scoring three touchdowns in the team’s first two playoff wins and picking up 58 yards against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Burkhead’s efforts also served to illustrate what the team’s been missing in 14 of their last 32 regular season games. Burkhead has missed chunks of time in each of his two seasons with the team and he said on Tuesday that he has been working on ways to keep that from happening again in 2019.

Burkhead said he’s doing yoga and pilates because he believes increased flexibility “helps prevents injuries” and he’s also learning from older teammates like Matthew Slater about how to prepare for the season.

“Your body takes time to recover, mentally, physically and there’s some little things you can pick up too, whether that is yoga or pilates, things like that just to make sure your body is in the best shape possible,” Burkhead said, via WEEI.com. “When you make it far you really have to stay on top of that, especially here, you understand your body is your temple and it’s your line of work.”

The Patriots have other options in the backfield, but Burkhead’s productivity has been a boost to their offense when he’s been healthy the last two years. As a result, anything he can do to stay on the field will be welcomed in New England.