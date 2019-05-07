Richard Sherman on Nick Bosa’s social media: Only an issue if he can’t play

Getty Images

Richard Sherman doesn’t have a problem with Nick Bosa‘s online life, as long as he delivers between the white lines.

The veteran cornerback was asked about his new teammate’s controversial online habits, and said it won’t be an issue with the 49ers unless Bosa fails to play up to expectations.

“It’s not like something where guys are like, ‘Hey man, what about what you said?’ No. No. If he can play, he can play. If he can’t play, he won’t be here,” Sherman said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “But at the end of the day, that’s all that matters in football. Is he getting sacks on Sunday? Is he helping our team? Is he being a good teammate? Those are things that matter.

“Now, if he’s a bad teammate, that’s something we’ll address.”

Bosa drew scrutiny before the draft for his online posts and some of the accounts he followed (which included white nationalists). Upon being drafted by the 49ers, Bosa apologized for calling Colin Kaepernick a “clown,” and said he’d be more thoughtful about his public remarks in the future.

But Sherman said his future teammates shouldn’t have a problem with him.

“One thing about football is that nobody really cares what you say if you can play,” Sherman said. “At the end of the day, I think a guy that has played with African Americans his whole life, not saying he can’t be racist, but they know how to maneuver around African Americans. . . .

“When you’re at Ohio State, it’s not like Ohio State’s an all-white school. So I don’t think that’s going to ever be an issue. I think, at the end of the day, your beliefs are your beliefs . . . but when you’re in the building and you’re a football player and you’re a teammate, you handle yourself accordingly. And I think he understands that.”

Sherman’s ability to compartmentalize is pragmatic and admirable. But by making it conditional on Bosa’s play, it’s clear that it’s an issue that will linger in the backs of the minds of many people Bosa’s suddenly sharing a locker room with.