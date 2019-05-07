Riley Ridley getting tips on earning QB’s trust from his brother

AP

Calvin Ridley was a Falcons first-round pick in 2018 and he opened his NFL career by catching 10 touchdown passes during his rookie season.

Ridley was able to pass on some of what he learned to his brother Riley as the younger Ridley finished up his college days at Georgia and prepared for this year’s draft. Riley Ridley earned high marks on the pre-draft circuit for his route running and that led the Bears to make him a fourth-round pick last month.

At the team’s rookie minicamp, Ridley said his older brother emphasized the importance of being sharp in that area.

“My brother really prides himself on running routes,” Ridley said, via the team’s website. “He takes that and gives it to me and just lets me know that running routes can really help you as a receiver. It helps you gain separation and makes the catches easier. You’re more open. It makes your quarterback gain more trust in you.”

With Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson, Tarik Cohen and Trey Burton already on hand, the Bears were well-stocked with receiving targets before Ridley’s arrival. Gaining the trust of Mitchell Trubisky would be a good way to assure that the rookie is able to make an impression in that deep group.