Saints sign undrafted rookie Deonte Harris

The Saints are now up to 10 undrafted rookie additions to their 90-man roster.

Wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harris is the latest player to sign with the team. He joins Emmanuel Butler as undrafted additions to the receiving corps.

Harris played Division II football at Assumption, but he was a prolific returner during his time at the school. Harris set an NCAA all-division record for combined return touchdowns by taking a kickoff 100 yards for a score in his final game. That was the 14th return score overall for Harris, who also set a Division II single-season record with seven return touchdowns in 2017.

Harris also had 226 catches for 2,897 yards and 28 receiving touchdowns and 32 carries for 244 yards and three rushing touchdowns during a productive career at the small school. Now he’ll get a chance to see how his skills play on a much bigger stage.