Steelers sign sixth-round choice Isaiah Buggs

The Steelers signed sixth-round draft pick Isaiah Buggs to a four-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The Alabama defensive end was the team’s second of three sixth-round choices, selected with the 192nd pick overall.

Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was the defensive line coach at Alabama and recruited Buggs from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to play for the Crimson Tide.

“Very explosive guy who can get to the passer,” Dunbar said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “We were surprised he was still on the board. We jumped at the opportunity after filling other needs earlier in the draft. I think he is a good pass rusher over the guard.

“A guy who can play the four-eye and a guy who when we go to sub can get over the guard and center and be a productive player.”

Buggs played in 29 games in two seasons at Alabama, making 102 tackles, including 44 solo stops, 11 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and three pass defenses. He also had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.