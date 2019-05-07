Steelers sign sixth-rounder Sutton Smith

Getty Images

The Steelers now have two of their three sixth-round picks under contract.

Shortly after they announced the signing of defensive end Isaiah Buggs, the team announced that they have also signed Sutton Smith. Both players signed four-year deals.

Smith played defensive end at Northern Illinois, but the team plans to move him to linebacker in the NFL.

“We’ll look at him outside, inside, anything that we feel like that he can fit us,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said, via the team’s website. “He is a quick guy. He’s going to add some depth and help us on special teams. We know that he’s a great rusher. He’s going to create some great competition for us, which is always good.”

Smith had 58.5 tackles for loss and 30 sacks in college.

The Steelers now have seven unsigned draft picks, including first-round linebacker Devin Bush.