Telvin Smith: Ain’t nothing about Telvin Smith leaving Jacksonville

Telvin Smith has talked. Yet, the linebacker was as crytic in his Instagram live post as the Jaguars were about his future.

Smith’s whereabouts have been in question since the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program when he didn’t show, and coach Doug Marrone said he couldn’t reach Smith.

“Understand this, I never left Duval,” Smith said in his post, via Justin Barney of News4Jax. “I’m never leaving Duval; it’s Duval til we die. You understand me? Y’all seen trade rumors and stuff. Y’all seen me go anywhere? Exactly. Y’all seen the rumors go somewhere, but y’all ain’t seen me go no where cause I ain’t going nowhere. You understand me?

“I promise y’all this: Ain’t nothing about Telvin Smith leaving Duval.”

General Manager Dave Caldwell answered, “We’ll see” when asked about Smith’s future during draft weekend.

Smith and Jalen Ramsey drew the ire of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin for not showing up for the voluntary work. That drew Coughlin a warning from the NFL, reminding him voluntary means voluntary.

“This week, y’all gonna know what’s going on,” Smith also said in his Instagram post.

The Jaguars drafted Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams, Quinnen Williams’ brother, with their second third-round choice.

Smith, a fifth-round choice in 2014, has started 69 games in his career, making 586 tackles, 7.5 sacks, nine interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.