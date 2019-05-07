Titans release Roger Lewis

Getty Images

The Titans thinned out their wide receiver group on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released Roger Lewis. They now have nine wideouts on the 90-man roster.

Lewis signed to the Tennessee practice squad last October. He was released by the Giants in September after spending the previous two seasons with the team.

Lewis had 43 catches for 513 yards and four touchdowns in 28 games with the Giants.

The Titans drafted A.J. Brown in the second round of the draft to flesh out a receiver group fronted by Corey Davis and free agent acquisition Adam Humphries. Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe and Darius Jennings also remain on hand for the Titans.