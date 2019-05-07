Tuesday’s PFTOT is a little OT

Getty Images

I usually try to remember to post each day’s PFTOT before lunch time in the only time zone that matters. (I’m being sarcastic.) Today, it’s being posted at lunchtime in one of the time zones that doesn’t matter. (Still sarcastic.)

Regardless, here it is — four topics for your consideration, including the question of whether spring football will ever work.

Although Simms and I (or at least I) want to see it work, we don’t think it will. Hopefully, the video player works, so you can here why we think it won’t work, and what ideas we have for making it work.

By the way, PFT Live returns Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m. ET. We’ll keep posting content here, pretty much until the show starts again.