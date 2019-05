#PFTPM

On Monday, I didn’t record a #PFTPM podcast. I have no excuse.

On Tuesday, I did. If it sucks, I have no excuse.

Check out whether it sucks by listening to it. I review the news of the day, including an analysis of the class action spawned by the “sneak and peek” surveillance video that Patriots owner Robert Kraft currently is fighting. Also, I answer all (OK, most . . . OK, some) of your questions.

Check it out today and every day. Or at least every day I get around to doing it.