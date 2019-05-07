Vikings waive safety Jordan Martin

Getty Images

After adding two players following tryouts during rookie mini-camp this weekend, the Minnesota Vikings had to part with a player from their 90-man roster as well.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have released safety Jordan Martin to remain at their 90-man limit.

The signings of cornerback Terrance Alexander and safety Isaiah Wharton to the secondary following their showings in rookie camp over the weekend. Defensive end Stacy Keely is also reportedly signing with the team but was not a part of the Vikings’ announcements on Tuesday.

Martin signed with the Vikings after the AAF went kaput and spent just under a month with the team. He had 17 tackles, an interception and four passes defended in eight games for the San Diego Fleet.