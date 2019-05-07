Washington adds Kyshoen Jarrett to coaching staff

Getty Images

Washington has promoted Kyshoen Jarrett to a full-time job on their coaching staff.

Jarrett was a defensive coaching intern with the team last season and will be bumped up to a defensive quality control position for the 2019 campaign.

“Kyshoen was a valuable asset to our coaching staff last season,” head coach Jay Gruden said in a statement announcing the move. “He is a quality coach and a quality person and I have complete trust in him succeeding in this new role.”

Jarrett was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He suffered a spinal cord injury in the final game of his rookie season while tackling former Cowboys running back Darren McFadden and never returned to the playing field.