XFL gauged Tim Tebow’s interest

Getty Images

Spring football doesn’t have a chance to thrive over the long haul unless it attracts or creates star players. Like the AAF, the XFL tried to attract a star player who hasn’t played much football since the height of his stardom.

Via SI.com, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck bumped into Tim Tebow at the Clemson-Alabama NCAA national championship game, and Luck “informally gauged” Tebow’s interest in playing football again. Tebow made it clear he continues to be committed to baseball.

His interest could charge by February, unless his baseball career improves dramatically. Although the Mets seem to be determined to translate Tebow’s marginal baseball skills into maximum cash, he’s batting .130 through 23 games with the Syracuse Mets, the franchise’s Triple-A affiliate in the International League. He has 32 strikeouts against 10 hits.

Those numbers will get no better if/when he’s promoted to the majors; if ever on the real Mets roster, there’s a good chance Tebow would make the Chris Davis ultra-slump seem like a doubleheader played in a blindfold.

Regardless, Tebow is the kind of player the XFL needs. Unless and until the XFL creates its own stars (and then loses them to the NFL), the XFL will need to find stars. The best (only) supply could be college players who make a big splash as true freshmen (like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence) and who then bolt for the XFL, getting paid something before entering the NFL and getting paid a lot more.

Even then, it will be very hard to get people to care about spring football. Time and again, they’ve proven that they just don’t.