Allen Robinson: Big difference being healthy this offseason

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson had one of his biggest games of the year in the Bears’ playoff loss to the Eagles in January.

Robinson caught 10 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the kind of performance that Chicago was hoping to get when they signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal as a free agent. The Bears signed Robinson to that contract after he tore his ACL during the 2017 season and that injury limited the work he could do with the team last offseason.

That limited offseason was joined by the typical issues that come with integrating into a new offensive scheme and the combination make it little surprise that Robinson’s production spiked late in the season. Neither should be an issue this year as Robinson is in the same offense without any health issues holding him back at practice.

“For me a big difference is not being injured,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Tribune. “Being able to come in and work on stuff that I want to work on.”

Robinson wasn’t the only one new to the offense last season. Everyone on the team was getting used to working in head coach Matt Nagy’s scheme for the first time and anything short of marked improvement on offense this year will likely be seen as a disappointment in Chicago.