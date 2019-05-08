Bears sign Kevin Pierre-Louis

Getty Images

The Bears signed free agent linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Pierre-Louis, 27, played nine games last season with the Jets and made seven tackles and forced a fumble.

He has played five NFL seasons since the Seahawks made him a fourth-round choice. Pierre-Louis has appeared in 57 career games and made 74 tackles with the Jets (2018), Chiefs (2017) and Seahawks (2014-16).

Pierre-Louis had his most productive season in 2017 with the Chiefs when he logged 35 tackles.