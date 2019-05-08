Bengals hope Darquze Dennard is back in June after knee scope

Getty Images

When the Bengals re-signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard in March, there was no word that he might be having arthroscopic surgery on his knee but that’s how things turned out.

Geoff Hobson of the team’s website reports that the Bengals knew that a scope was a possibility for the 2014 first-round pick when they agreed on a new deal. Everyone waited to see how his knee responded to offseason workouts before the decision was made to have the operation.

Per Hobson, the hope is that Dennard is well enough to return to the field for the team’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June. If not, he should be fully recovered well ahead of training camp this summer.

Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson and B.W. Webb will stand as the top corners until Dennard is ready to resume on-field activities.