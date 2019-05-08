Bilal Powell says he’s cleared after neck injury

Getty Images

Running back Bilal Powell hit free agency after ending last season on injured reserve due to a neck injury and he’s been met with a quiet market over the last couple of months.

The longtime Jet is trying to change that. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Powell has let teams know that he’s been cleared medically to resume playing and is “really looking forward to getting back to work.”

Team doctors may have a different view of Powell’s readiness to return to work and/or the risks involved with putting him back on the field, so that may still be an issue for any interested parties. Powell will also be turning 31 in October and that may be another factor for anyone considering him as an addition to the backfield.

Powell was a Jets fourth-round pick in 2011 and he ran 791 times for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns over eight seasons with the team. He also has 204 catches and five receiving touchdowns over the course of his career.