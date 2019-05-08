Bills “still in talks” with Ziggy Ansah, don’t believe Seattle is favorite

Getty Images

If the Seahawks are the favorites to land defensive end Ziggy Ansah, that is news to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. Beane said on 1270 The Fan that the Bills remain interested and in the running for one of the handful of remaining free agents on PFT’s top-100.

“I don’t know where it came from,” Beane said on the radio station, via Mike Rodak of ESPN. “Maybe it is fact. From the people I talked to that represent, they don’t see it as fact. Time will tell. . . . Certain people have been wrong more than they’re right, and I think it’s a poor job that they’ve done.”

Beane said six weeks ago that the team remains “in contact” with Ansah after his visit to Buffalo. It doesn’t appear anything has changed since, despite an NFL Media report that the Seahawks have emerged as the favorites for Ansah.

“We’re still in talks with him and his agent,” Beane said. “Everything has been very good. All I’ll say about reports [Seattle is emerging as favorite] is I don’t buy into that garbage, especially when I consider where some of the sourcing comes from.”

Ansah, 29, played only seven games and had four sacks after the Lions used the franchise tag on him a year ago. He had shoulder surgery and the expectation has been that Dr. Neal ElAttrache will clear Ansah by mid-August.

Ansah has played his entire six-year career in Detroit. He has had two seasons with more than 12 sacks.

He also has drawn interest from the Ravens and Saints in free agency.