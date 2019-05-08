Brandon Scherff expects to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

Injuries were the theme of the 2018 season along the Washington offensive line.

Nine different offensive linemen played at least 200 offensive snaps for the team as they mixed and matched on a weekly basis to fill out the unit. One of the biggest losses was right guard Brandon Scherff, who was lost for the year at midseason to a torn pectoral muscle.

Scherff said this week that he feels he is back to about 90 percent and expects to be “ready to go” in time for training camp.

“I think it was just a fluke injury,” Scherff said, via the team’s website. “My arm got caught in a weird position, and my pec popped. There’s nothing you can really train for that injury, but it’s all about getting stronger and eating healthier — I’ve been doing that a lot better — and just not worrying about [the injury]. Just going out and playing football.”

Washington has to figure out its starting quarterback for the 2019 season, but life will be better for whoever gets that job if the team’s able to field a consistent offensive line this time around.