Broncos adjust scouting staff, no more Kubiaks

Getty Images

The Broncos are down to no Kubiaks.

The team announced a few changes to their scouting staff Wednesday, and they did not renew the contract of Klein Kubiak.

He was previously their southwest area scout, but that job is held by Eugene Amrstrong now. They hired veteran scout Frantzy Jourdain to cover the southeast, where Armstrong had been.

Klein Kubiak joins the ranks of former Broncos staffers at the family cookout, along with his father Gary, who left to go work for the Vikings and his brother Klint, who joined dad in Minnesota.

The Broncos also hired former player personnel intern Eddie Simpkins as a scouting assistant and promoted Rob Paton and Deon Randall to college/pro scouts.