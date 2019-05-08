Cop who made traffic stop in Kraft case had vowed to “come up with something” to justify earlier stop

Getty Images

Apart from the question of whether a Florida judge will exclude from evidence in the solicitation case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft the “sneak and peek” surveillance video is the question of whether the traffic stops used to identify alleged defendants during the operation pass legal muster. They apparently don’t.

The goofy (yes, I’m editorializing) effort by prosecutors to seek a finding that Kraft’s lawyers be held in contempt of court for their questioning of the officer who made the traffic stop has led to the disclosure of comments made by that officer when stopping another suspect on the same day Kraft was stopped.

When the officer asked on his radio, “Anybody got anything better than pulling out of that plaza?” to justify making the stop of the other suspect, whose stop came just before Kraft’s, another officer said that the other suspect had driven “like an angel” after leaving the plaza. At that point, the officer who made the stop of the other suspect said, “Alright I’ll come up with something when I tell him.”