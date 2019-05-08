Cowboys not in a hurry to address safety, though teams are calling

Getty Images

The Cowboys are loaded in the offensive line and in the defensive line. Their backups and some players who might not make their 53-player roster already have drawn trade interest from other teams.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday the team has received calls from other teams. Some have offered a safety in return, knowing the Cowboys didn’t address the strong safety position in the offseason the way they had hoped.

“We’ve already started getting a few calls, people needing things and knowing that we might need, thinking we might need a safety. Would we be willing to trade this player for that player?” Jones said during the team’s annual golf tournament at Cowboys Golf Club. “I think this is going to pay off for us. We’re not in any hurry. We feel good about our safety position. I just think we’ve got a good situation. Now we’ve just got to keep working.”

The Cowboys didn’t get involved in the bidding for Earl Thomas, and they didn’t draft a safety with a high choice. They did sign George Iloka in free agency and drafted Texas A&M’s Donovan Wilson in the sixth round.

Iolka and Wilson will compete with incumbent Jeff Heath to start at strong safety, with Xavier Woods at free safety.

“I just think it’s hard to think just anybody’s going to upgrade us there,” Jones said. “[The secondary coaches] really like our situation back there and not just anybody fits, as we all know, with what we’re trying as an organization to get accomplished at that position. A lot of people may say, ‘Well, there’s a safety; there’s this safety; there’s that safety.’ It’s got to be a safety that works for us. We’ll just continue to work through that. We’re not going to be any hurry. We’re comfortable with the guys we have. We know we can go out and play really good defense with the guys we have, and it’ll be interesting to see how some of these new guys compete with the older group.”