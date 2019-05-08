Dolphins agree to terms with draft picks Chandler Cox, Myles Gaskin

Getty Images

The Dolphins are working on getting their draft class signed by Friday’s rookie minicamp.

They agreed to terms with seventh-round picks Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gaskin, the 234th overall choice, is a running back from Washington. He will compete for the No. 3 running back job.

He played 52 of a possible 54 games, ending his run as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (5,323) and total touchdowns (62).

Cox, the 233rd overall choice, appeared in 52 games at fullback, tailback and in the wildcat for Auburn. He made 41 starts Auburn and had four career touchdowns.